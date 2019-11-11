Join us for the World's Ultimate Toy Drive to support Toys for Tots by dropping off a new unwrapped toy at any local Carolina Honda Dealer on December 5th and 6th.
The Walt Disney Company has supported the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation for more than 70 years as a way to reach out to children and families in need during the holiday season. Disney's relationship with Toys for Tots began in 1947 when Walt Disney and his animators personally designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today. For more information or to donate visit ToysForTots.org/Holiday.
World's Ultimate Toy Drive: Donate December 5-6 at a Carolina Honda Dealer
