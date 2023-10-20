1 killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was killed Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Rocky Mount.

It happened at 1:40 p.m. on Highway 97 West at Springfield Road.

Police said 21-year-old Dineceshia Dernaesia Thomas was traveling north on Springfield Road and entered the intersection with Highway 97 where her car crashed into a tractor-trailer owned by Jernigan Oil Transport.

Thomas' car overturned and she was ejected from the vehicle. Police said she died at the scene.

RMPD noted that the tractor-trailer, which was traveling east on Highway 97 and entered the intersection with Springfield Road, had the green light.

No charges are expected at this point in the investigation. police said.

The Rocky Mount Traffic Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.