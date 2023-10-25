A 21-year-old Fayetteville man already on probation now faces a murder charge and three counts of attempted murder.

Man on probation charged in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man on probation for out-of-state charges was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Saturday in Fayetteville.

On Wednesday, Fayetteville Police said Rav'von Jimani Sparks. 21. of Fayetteville, was charged in connection with the shooting death of Emmanuel Lashon Smith, 31.

The shooting took place in the 1500 block of Slater Avenue. Four people were shot; three of those remain hospitalized.

Rav'von Jimani Sparks Fayetteville Police Department

Sparks was arrested Monday in the 1300 block of Devonshire Drive. He was already on probation in Ohio, and his probation was transferred to Cumberland County Probation and Parole.

He was charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Sparks is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

