1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University's head of security said the school is taking comprehensive steps to keep people safe this homecoming.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after one person was killed and 3 others injured in a shooting Saturday.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to calls about a shooting on Slater Avenue near Fayetteville State University. Officials said four people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One person died from their injuries.

The conditions of the other three victims have not been released.

This is a breaking story.

