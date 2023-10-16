Fayetteville State University's head of security said the school is taking comprehensive steps to keep people safe this homecoming.

Fayetteville State boosts security for homecoming: 'See something, say something'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Disturbing incidents at recent homecoming events have put security officials at area schools on high alert.

For one of its most highly-anticipated events of the year, Fayetteville State University's head of security said the school is taking comprehensive steps to keep people safe this homecoming.

"We're collaborating with our local partners such as Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and also Fayetteville Police Department," said FSU Police Chief Roberto Bryan, Jr. "So, we have additional personnel coming on board."

Chief Bryan said the university is leaning on its surveillance system, too.

"We have over 800 cameras on campus. We also have drones that we'll deploy. We have a drone that will deploy into the air that will have a 360-view of this entire campus during our high-peak moments."

Bryan said FSU is expecting about 10,000 people to attend its homecoming events this week, including its parade on Saturday.

He said the university is applying what it's learned from dangerous incidents that have happened at other HBCUs, such as the shootings at Bowie State University and Morgan State University. He asked that homecoming attendees be vigilant while still having a good time.

"If you see something, say something. We all need to have everyone in the community to be engaged on our own security," Bryan said.