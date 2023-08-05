CSX and national non-profit Operation Homefront gave away backpacks full of school supplies Saturday to hundreds of kids in Fayetteville.

Hundreds of military families receive school supplies during backpack giveaway in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- CSX and national non-profit Operation Homefront gave away backpacks full of school supplies Saturday to hundreds of kids in Fayetteville.

The Back-to-School Brigade Family event was held at the Veterans United Home Loans Building on Raeford Road. Hundreds of local military families and their kids at the event received free school supplies, including backpacks, pencils, paper, and other essential items.

The annual event is hosted by Operation Homefront which collects and distributes school supplies to eligible dependents of service members.

The program is supported by CSX as part of their Pride in Service initiative.

ALSO SEE: More than 130 cats, dogs adopted from Wake County Animal Center in one day