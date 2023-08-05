The Wake County Animal Center will no longer have to euthanize any of its animals after an influx of adoptions Thursday.

More than 130 cats, dogs adopted from Wake County Animal Center in one day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center will no longer have to euthanize any of its animals after an influx of adoptions Thursday.

The center saw lines out the door Thursday of adopters and rescue agencies there to help out and save the lives of the animals in the center.

Wednesday, the center said it reached capacity after more than 200 pets were surrendered, and that they may need to humanely euthanize some.

"Together, we're making a tremendous difference and showing the true power of a caring community and Wake County truly does care about these helpless animals," said Wake County Commissioner Susan Evans in a release.

According to the Wake County Animal Center, 20 dogs and 34 cats, as well as one guinea pig and two rabbits were adopted by new families. 37 dogs and 47 cats also have pending adoptions and will be ready to go home after receiving all their necessary vaccines, spayed and neuter surgeries, and microchipping.

The center also said rescue and transfer partners accepted 29 pets and moved them into their care.

"We made it through another day and we could not be happier," said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Animal Center in a release.

The center said it has waived adoption fees for dogs and cats that have been available for 15 days or more.

For more information on how you can adopt or donate to the center, visit the Wake County Animal Center's website.