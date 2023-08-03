The Wake County Animal Shelter says the shelter is full after more than 200 pets were surrendered in the past week.

'Heartbreaking': Wake County Animal Shelter pleas for help as shelter fills up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Shelter is sending out a desperate plea for help.

They have no more space for animals of any kind and by Thursday, they may begin putting some down.

"There are no kennels left," said Meagan Thomas, community outreach director for the shelter. "Animals are going to lose their lives. We need adopters."

In the past week, people have given up their pets in large numbers--more than 200 cats and dogs.

There are a variety of reasons but they haven't made this kind of plea in seven years.

"A lot of these animals are great," Thomas said. "They are fantastic, they are potty-trained, sweet and cuddly and affectionate. Their owners aren't coming for them."

Adoption fees are waived for any pets that have been in the shelter for more than 14 days, which is nearly all of them.

Some have adoption tags on them but they're not enough.

"It is heartbreaking," said Susan Bray, who volunteers at the shelter. "It feels like we're trying to empty out the ocean with a tablespoon."

If you can't adopt a pet, you can donate to the center or volunteer your time.

"I know we have many, many problems in our society but how you treat animals is a reflection of a soul of a society," said Bray. "If we're ever going to step up, stepping up for animals that have done nothing wrong, we should be better than this."