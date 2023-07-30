2 brothers arrested in fatal shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police arrested and charged two brothers in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on July 29, Devonte Tyrell McClain, 20, and Adriane McClain, 18, of Fayetteville, were talking to Lorenzo McLaughlin Jr. on social media before the brothers drove to McLaughlin's location and shot him while he was walking in the neighborhood. McLaughlin was taken to the hospital where was pronounced dead.

Devonte McClain and Adriane McClain were both charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. they are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

