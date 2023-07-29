Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the area of Stanberry Street at Primrose Drive just before noon for a shooting. When officers arrived they found Lorenzo Darnell McLaughlin Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood