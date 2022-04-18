The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival returns!

This year marks the Dogwood Festival's 40th anniversary and ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the event.
Check out this year's line-up.
Thursday:
- Start your weekend with the annual Cork & Fork, a premier food and wine event. The event begins at 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.
Friday:
- The festival officially kicks off! Enjoy the carnival rides, foods from local vendors, and evening concerts featuring rock music bands Hoobastank and Marcy Playground. The Midway opens at 5 pm. Concerts start at 8 pm.
Saturday:
- The street fair begins! Check out the array of arts & crafts vendors, Kids' Zone, BMX Bike Show, and more. The day begins at 10 am and concludes with country music artists Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe, and Tyler Farr.
Sunday:
- The festival continues with the addition of a Car, Motorcycle, & Truck Show. The fun wraps up with the evening's concert featuring The Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince.
For more information, visit thedogwoodfestival.com.