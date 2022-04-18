abc11 together

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival returns!

The 40th annual Fayetteville Dogwood Festival runs April 21 - 24.

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is back, April 21 - 24, with live entertainment, food, classic community favorites, and activities the entire family will enjoy.

This year marks the Dogwood Festival's 40th anniversary and ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the event.

Check out this year's line-up.

Thursday:



Friday:

  • The festival officially kicks off! Enjoy the carnival rides, foods from local vendors, and evening concerts featuring rock music bands Hoobastank and Marcy Playground. The Midway opens at 5 pm. Concerts start at 8 pm.


Saturday:

  • The street fair begins! Check out the array of arts & crafts vendors, Kids' Zone, BMX Bike Show, and more. The day begins at 10 am and concludes with country music artists Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe, and Tyler Farr.


Sunday:

  • The festival continues with the addition of a Car, Motorcycle, & Truck Show. The fun wraps up with the evening's concert featuring The Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince.



For more information, visit thedogwoodfestival.com.
