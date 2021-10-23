Fayetteville resident tells police he shot, killed 2 home intruders

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after they said a caller told them he shot two people who were breaking into his home.Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 6500 block of Brookstone Lane. When they arrived, they found two people dead at the scene.Fayetteville police investigators later identified both people who died as teenagers. One was 17 years old.The other, Hunter Markham, was 19 years old.The preliminary investigation showed that the two teens were shot after forcing entry into the residence, police said.A person who lived at the house was also shot and taken to the hospital, but was released Saturday night.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).