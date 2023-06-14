Fayetteville police arrest arson suspect in Murchison Road business fire

The Fayetteville fire department said there have been 13 fires in the area since the beginning of the year.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said Wednesday that they have charged a man in a fire that destroyed a Murchison Road business earlier this week. However, investigators and the men who own and operate the property are split on what they think caused the blaze.

Police officers arrested a man named Andral Mozelle. Investigators said Mozelle was living at the site of the burned-down business, but the shopkeeper and property owner disagree.

Authorities said Mozelle is charged with setting an unoccupied commercial property on fire.

Anthony Terc, the owner of the vape shop at the torched location said he has seen Mozelle before. Terc said they had interacted in passing and recognized that Mozelle appeared to be living on the streets.

Meanwhile, Terc's landlord, Tre Mack, said he thinks that it is fishy that there have been so many recent fires in the neighborhood. The Fayetteville fire department said there have been 13 fires in the area since the beginning of the year.

The fire department also said it appears that squatters intentionally set a number of the fires under investigation to prepare food or keep warm.

Mack estimated that he was looking at about $75,000 in damages. Mozelle's bond is set at $25,000.