Fayetteville man arrested for shooting girlfriend in the head

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Detectives have charged a man in connection with a November shooting that left a Fayetteville woman in critical condition.

On Nov. 1, Dorothy McNeill, 22, was shot in the head along the 1700 block of Michelle Court.

On Friday, Steve Price III, 25, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted first degree murder.

Police said the two were in a romantic relationship.

Price was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and remains there held under no bond.
