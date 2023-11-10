Fayetteville Police identified the remains as those of Devonte Lawrence, 24, who had been reported missing by his mother on April 13, 2018.

Skeletal remains found near Bragg Boulevard were of man missing since 2018, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Friday that the skeletal remains discovered along the 3900 block of Bragg Boulevard last month were those of a man missing more for than five years.

FPD identified the remains as those of Devonte Lawrence, 24, who had been reported missing by his mother on April 13, 2018.

A review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined there was no evidence to suggest homicide.

Fayetteville police are no longer investigating the death as a homicide but did not give other details.

The remains were found on the morning of Oct. 16 in a wooded area.

According to the AWARE Foundation, Lawrence was last seen April 13, 2018, in the 3700 block of Sycamore Dairy Road in Fayetteville.

