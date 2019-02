Fayetteville police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect they say vandalized 40 cars.Officials said they believe the person used a pellet gun to shoot out the windows of cars in the Devonwood neighborhood.The incidents happened between Jan. 21 and Feb. 8, police said.If you have any information, call 911. In addition, Crimestoppers information can be submitted by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477).