Residents in Cedar Falls are picking up the pieces after Florence flooding devastated their neighborhood.Tramaine Orellana had been watching the news closely, so she knew about the flooding and the water rescues in her neighborhood last week. However, seeing the live aerials of her home under water really shocked her."I was like wait let me zoom in, I could see my fence in the playset and the backyard so that's how I knew how bad it was," said Orellana.Saturday, Orellana was able to put fresh eyes on the damage as Manna Church helped strip her walls.Once again, Lock's Creek overflowed, sending floodwaters rushing inside the mom of two's recently rebuilt home."I'm still recovering from Matthew. I was waiting for Rebuild NC for a reimbursement," said Orellana.After two floods within two years, it's safe to say Tramaine is a pro at the recovery process, her neighbors on the other hand have a huge learning curve."I'm from Europe and he's from Haiti so we don't have these hurricane things," said Andrea Calim.A clean up like this is a first for the Calim family. They moved to Fayetteville in August knowing about Matthew but decided to roll the dice."it was supposed to be one thing that happens every 50 years," said Omar Calim.At least a dozen homes on Bombay Drive flooded during Florence, several more during Matthew. Residents plan to talk with local leaders soon about the possibility of a better drainage system along with other options."I wish they would buy us out," Orellana said. "We are really tired of the emotional stress it has on our family. It's heartbreaking."