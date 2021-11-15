Fayetteville police investigate 2nd fatal shooting of the weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating a second homicide in less than 24 hours.On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting call along the 6000 block of Pink Drive.They found a man shot dead inside a home.His identification was not immediately released, and police said they don't think the shooting was random.On Saturday evening, aleft a 20-year-old man dead and another man injured.Anyone with information regarding the shooting on Pink Drive is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).