Cashier shot, killed during robbery at Express Mart in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are investigating after a cashier with a growing family was killed in a robbery at a gas station Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the Express Mart on Clinton Road after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found the deceased cashier inside the store.



Police have not released his name, but the family confirmed to ABC11 on Thursday that the victim was 29-year-old Rayd Alquadhi.

On Thursday, what started as a small memorial with few flowers grew steadily at the shop. Friends and family also stopped by to pay their respects.

Alquadhi's family members said he was a new dad. He had a toddler but Alquadhi learned just last week that he and his wife have another baby on the way.

Police said Alquadhi was shot at least once. He was found by someone passing by who then called 911.

Detectives said the motive appears to be robbery.

Those with information should call Detective Crews at (910) 751-1046 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
