Man dies after being shot on Fayetteville Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a man has died on Wednesday night after being shot on Fayetteville Street.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. along the 3000 block of Fayetteville Street. On arrival, officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Durham Police Department did not say if they had a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

