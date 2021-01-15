'I'm obviously nervous with what happened in the past': Raleigh business owner concerned about threat of armed protests

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9624520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An FBI bulletin issued Monday warned of armed protests planned at all 50 state capitals ahead of the Biden inauguration.

Ensure doors and points of entry are secure

Enable security cameras and alarms

Make sure exterior lighting is adequate

Conceal / remove valuables so they're not plainly visible

Remove / secure window displays at night

Call 911 immediately to report a crime or the suspicion of a crime

Remove outside furniture & other potentially unsafe items nearby

Be alert to potential danger. If it doesn't look or feel right, leave

Walk with a group or friend; choose well-lit and most traveled routes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alan Horwitz, owner of Reliable Jewelry & Loan, is still debating whether he'll board up his downtown Raleigh business after the FBI's warning of plans for nationwide armed protests in all 50 state capitals. The protests are set to last from Saturday through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.The warning follows the chaos at the Capitol."I'm obviously nervous with what happened in the past," Horwitz said. "So I'm not sure what I'm going to do."Reliable Jewelry & Loan faced damages when protests following the death of George Floyd took a turn, resulting in vandalism and looting.The windows of the business, which has been in Horwitz's family for three generations, were smashed and valuables stolen."They broke in both nights and it was over $100,000 in damage to my shop," said Horwitz. "So, it was certainly something I'll never forget, probably the two worst nights of my life."Since then, he has implemented extra security measures, like getting new steel doors and windows with extra strong glass. But he's still concerned."I'm hoping the authorities and the National Guard have it under control and it's contained and hopefully, if there are protesters, hopefully they stay at the (North Carolina) Capitol and not roam the streets of downtown (Raleigh)."Raleigh Police said that they along with federal, state and local law enforcement partners "will remain vigilant for possible protests and actions of civil unrest during this time and into the foreseeable future. Our personnel are monitoring this information as we develop strategies to address illicit activity, should any occur."The City of Raleigh urged business owners and residents to take cautionary measures: