The Filipino American Performing Artists of North Carolina is bringing back its free summer workshop in Raleigh at The Blue Jay Point County Park Saturday, July 2.
The event had been canceled due to the pandemic. The workshop will teach about the Filipino culture through games, crafts, songs, and dance including lessons in Tinikling, the traditional Philippine Folk Dance performed with bamboo poles.
Lessons in Tagalog, the national language of the Philippines will also be taught. The free workshop runs from 8 am July 2 until 8 pm.
Crafts, songs and Tinikling: Filipino American Performing Artists of NC hosts free Raleigh workshop
