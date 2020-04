Beware of these COVID-19 scams, which have bilked consumers of nearly $6 million

COVID-19 Scam Voicemails

Other COVID-19 Scams

Investment Scams

The scammers are calling, texting, tweeting, emailing, you name it, and they are using the novel coronavirus to catch you off guard.According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers have lost $5.85 million for COVID-19 schemes, and that's just what has been reported to the agency. The average median loss to these scams for each consumer is about $600.Since the beginning of the year, the FTC has receivedfrom consumers, double what they were about a week ago.You must be on guard for several different types of voicemails that are all scams. Here are a few examples from the Federal Communications Commission on some of the bogus voicemails.Many people are also reporting getting texts, emails and social media messages about the stimulus package. Though many consumers will receive checks as part of the federal government response to the coronavirus, no one will call or text you to verify your personal information or bank account details in order to "release" the funds. The Treasury Department expects most people to receive their payments via direct-deposit information that the department has on file from prior tax filings.You also need to beware of charity scams. Hackers will duplicate nonprofit websites or pretend to be with a legitimate charity and call for donations. If you want to donate, never do it from a telemarketer or a robocall. Instead, go directly to the charity and make your donation through it.The FCC offers the following tips to help you protect yourself from scams, including coronavirus scams:Do not respond to calls or texts from unknown numbers, or any others that appear suspicious.Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.Be cautious if you're being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.Do not click any links in a text message. If a friend sends you a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they weren't hacked.Always check on a charity (for example, by calling or looking at its actual website) before donating.North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall is cautioning investors that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will likely spark a surge of investment fraud."Sadly, scam artists will seek to exploit rising concerns about COVID-19 to draw people into investment traps," Marshall said. "Fraudsters often use the day's headlines in their pitches, so expect to see them prey on the fear surrounding the unfolding coronavirus pandemic and recent economic developments to promote sham investments."What you need to watch out for are imposters who may develop schemes falsely purporting to raise capital for companies manufacturing surgical masks and gowns, producing ventilators, distributing small-molecule drugs and other preventative pharmaceuticals, or manufacturing vaccines and miracle cures.Marshall also said don't fall for scammers who will seek to take advantage of concerns with the volatility in the securities markets to promote "safe" investments with "guaranteed returns" including investments tied to gold, silver and other commodities; oil and gas; and real estate."From guarantees of high returns without risk to promises of miracle cures, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Marshall warned. "I urge North Carolinians to follow these tips to help protect your financial and physical health as you navigate these uncertain times."Investors are encouraged to call the NC Investor Hotline at (800) 688-4507 or email secdiv@sosnc.gov before signing over their money in any investment opportunity. If you suspect an investment opportunity is fraudulent you can report it at www.sosnc.gov . You can also find a wealth of investor education material at www.sosnc.gov/divisions/securities