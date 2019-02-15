Delta employees at RDU to get $2M in bonuses

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Delta Airlines is paying Triangle employees $2 million.
The bonuses are part of the airline's profit-share program, which is in its fourth year.
According to ABC affiliate WSB, Delta will be dolling out more than $1 billion in bonuses to its employees.
Delta is Raleigh-Durham International Airport's largest carrier. The bonuses equate to about 14 percent of employee's annual pay.
In addition, Delta announced all 80,000 of its employees would get an extra paid day off. That day is to be used as a day of service, where employees volunteer in their communities.