NC homeowners' insurance could increase 17.4 percent in 2019

A Public Comment forum will be held to listen to public input on the Rate Bureau's rate increase request at the N.C. Department of Insurance's Second Floor Hearing room on February 26, 2019 starting at 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Department of Insurance is located in the Albemarle Building, 325 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C.



Emailed public comments should be sent by February 26, 2019, to: 2018Homeowners@ncdoi.gov.



Written public comments should be mailed to Tricia Ford, Paralegal Administrator to be received by February 26, 2019, and addressed to 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1201.



The North Carolina Rate Bureau proposed to increase homeowners' insurance 17.4 percent effective in October 2019 citing reasons like hurricane losses and the net cost of reinsurance.Last year, the Rate Bureau's request was 18.9 percent but was settled on an average 4.8 increase.By law, a public comment period is required to address the proposed rate increase. You can provide comment through these ways:According to the NC Department of Insurance, all public comments will be shared with the N.C. Rate Bureau.If DOI officials do not agree with the rates, they will either be denied or negotiated.If a settlement cannot be reached, a hearing will be called within 50 days.