INSURANCE

NC homeowners' insurance could increase 17.4 percent in 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Rate Bureau seeks homeowners insurance rate hike for 2019.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Rate Bureau proposed to increase homeowners' insurance 17.4 percent effective in October 2019 citing reasons like hurricane losses and the net cost of reinsurance.

Last year, the Rate Bureau's request was 18.9 percent but was settled on an average 4.8 increase.

By law, a public comment period is required to address the proposed rate increase. You can provide comment through these ways:

  • A Public Comment forum will be held to listen to public input on the Rate Bureau's rate increase request at the N.C. Department of Insurance's Second Floor Hearing room on February 26, 2019 starting at 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Department of Insurance is located in the Albemarle Building, 325 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C.

  • Emailed public comments should be sent by February 26, 2019, to: 2018Homeowners@ncdoi.gov.

  • Written public comments should be mailed to Tricia Ford, Paralegal Administrator to be received by February 26, 2019, and addressed to 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1201.


    • According to the NC Department of Insurance, all public comments will be shared with the N.C. Rate Bureau.

    If DOI officials do not agree with the rates, they will either be denied or negotiated.

    If a settlement cannot be reached, a hearing will be called within 50 days.
    Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    financehomeownersinsurancemoneyRaleighNC
    (Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    INSURANCE
    SPONSORED: Why use UnitedHealthcare?
    SPONSORED: Dual Special Needs Plans can bring added benefits to the aging, simplify life for caregivers
    SPONSORED: Dual Special Needs Plans help people enrolled in Medicare get additional benefits
    SPONSORED: Q&A with Karyne Jones on DSNP - Dual Special Needs Plans
    More insurance
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    I-Team: How new tax laws could affect charitable giving this holiday season
    New app promises 'personalized' savings on gas
    That gift card you just bought may already have been spent
    UNC Health Care to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
    More Personal Finance
    Top Stories
    Partial government shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
    Gov. Cooper offers $5K reward in Fort Bragg soldier's murder
    Raleigh mother faces new charges in alleged plot to kidnap own child
    Durham police looking for 2 stolen service dogs
    NJ high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
    Durham Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas dinner Saturday
    Gunshots, busted vehicle windows unnerve Raleigh neighbors
    FDA: Teething necklaces and bracelets pose hazards to infants
    Show More
    VIDEO: Durham UPS delivery driver appears to steal package
    I-Team: How new tax laws could affect charitable giving this holiday season
    2 deputies suspended following Robeson Co. internal investigation
    NC woman accused of killing 12-year-old in 1992
    Man charged in deadly Fayetteville apartment shooting
    More News