Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at the state fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly $800 million is just waiting to be claimed at the North Carolina State Fair. And with a few clicks of the keyboard, some of that money could be yours.
"They said we may have unclaimed money. So we plugged in his computer thing, and he did," said Kitty Rominger, of Winston-Salem.
And the Romingers weren't alone. Since the fair began October 17, 185 claims have been filed and the state will shell out more than $97,000 in unclaimed property.
This is the first year you can file the claims right on the spot without filling out paperwork.
"It could be a last paycheck that didn't get forwarded through the mail," said Dale Folwell, state treasurer. "It could be a rent deposit somebody was due back. Or it could be a life insurance policy that someone took out and they never told them they were the beneficiary of that."
Private citizens aren't the only ones getting money. The North Carolina Special Olympics received a check Thursday worth $3,000 in unclaimed property.
"Since we're paying for all of the travel, all of the facilities, the hotels and meals this $3,000 is going to come at a great time," said Keith Fishburne, NC Special Olympics.
Whether it's a large or small amount, it's your money and the state is ready to cut a check.
"I might get two candy apples," Rominger said.
If you're not able to make it to the fair, you can check to see if you have any unclaimed property at NCCash.com.
