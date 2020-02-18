Personal Finance

WalletHub ranks Raleigh among best state capitals for cost of living

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new study reveals what a lot of people in Raleigh already know - the "City of Oaks" is a great place to live.

Personal finance website WalletHub recently conducted a study, ranking the top 10 best state capitals for cost of living. Raleigh came in second place behind Austin, Texas. Raleigh scored a 63.72 in the state capital index.

Raleigh scored high in affordability, economic well-being, and quality of education and health categories. The city dropped in rank when it comes to quality of life, because of traffic, weather and social attractions. WalletHub's data factored in cost of living, K-12 school-system quality and number of attractions.

Trenton, New Jersey, came in last place in this study.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeraleighmoneysave moneyfinanceraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looking at our snow chances on Thursday night
2 found dead in vehicle in Raleigh neighborhood: Police
Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink
Woman signs up to be secret shopper, is scammed out of $2,000
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Dale Earnhardt's death led to changes for driver, fan safety
Redbox offers new free online streaming service
Show More
Break-ins rampant at McDougald Terrace, residents say
Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar
Get your money right with this 5-day challenge
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
4 hospitalized after Harnett County crash
More TOP STORIES News