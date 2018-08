Americans are expected to spend $23.1 billion on Mother's Day this year according to the National Retail Federation On flowers alone, the NRF predicts Americans will spend more than $2 billion. ABC11 did some price comparing on a dozen roses at six stores to help stretch your dollar. Here's how they stacked up:All six stores had a dozen roses for under $10, but Lidl came out with the cheapest at $7.99.