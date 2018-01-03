Fire destroys Orange County commercial building

Sheriff tells me seafood restaurant has been vacant for years and used as storage. It’s possible appliances were stored inside. Owner of building discovered 🔥 called 911. No injuries. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/8jVXSa2f0n — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 3, 2018

There is so much smoke crews having a tough time getting to the fire. Fire started in the back. Several household appliances inside. Cause of fire unknown. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/QxYCwkCpdX — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 3, 2018

Firefighters battled a massive fire at a vacant seafood restaurant Wednesday off Groucho Road in Orange County.The fire started about 1 p.m. in the back of the building, which is just off of US 70.The warehouse used to be an old seafood restaurant but later became a storage space to sell appliances.For most of the afternoon, firefighters had a tough time getting to fire because of the smoke."I've heard of fires in the winter but this is pretty incredible," said Marlene Slieter, a neighbor. "It's been going forever. When I first moved to Durham in 2000 it was still a restaurant and shortly after that, no more. And it's just been sitting here."The owner of the building discovered the fire and called 911, according to ABC11's Tim Pulliam.Firefighters said the stoves and refrigerators packed inside the building fueled the blaze.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The fire marshal and the SBI are being called to investigate.No injuries have been reported.