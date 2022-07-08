Weather

Storms cause flooding in Fayetteville, damaged homes in Cumberland Co.

EMBED <>More Videos

Storms cause flooding in Fayetteville, damaged homes in Cumberland Co.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Record-breaking heat spawned some severe storms that caused flash flooding in parts of the Triangle.

Flooding was reported in multiple areas in Fayetteville including Bretton Woods Drive.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to two cars stuck in water at the corner of B and Grove Streets. Both drivers were not hurt.

Duke Energy is not reporting any outages in this area.

In Cumberland County a tree came down on a home on Oakdale Road in Clayton. Power lines were also knocked down.

Firefighters are investigating a possible lightning strike structure fire in the 3400 block of Legion Road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfayettevillefloodinglightningflash flooding
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign speech
Man found guilty of federal murder in 2019 shooting of Z'yon Person
NC lawmakers seek to increase number of specialty-trained nurses
Fayetteville family with timeshare trouble turns to ABC11
Family remembers loved one as Black youth suicide rate increases
Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle before race in Avery County
LGBTQ+ advocates, health officials combat monkeypox stigma
Show More
Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina
Early voting begins in North Carolina for July 26th elections
Free monkeypox vaccine available now in North Carolina
'It feels good': Man's snack run turns into Cash 5 jackpot win
Temperatures reach a record high Thursday, storms expected overnight
More TOP STORIES News