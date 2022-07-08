Storms cause flooding in Fayetteville, damaged homes in Cumberland Co.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Record-breaking heat spawned some severe storms that caused flash flooding in parts of the Triangle.Flooding was reported in multiple areas in Fayetteville including Bretton Woods Drive.The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to two cars stuck in water at the corner of B and Grove Streets. Both drivers were not hurt.Duke Energy is not reporting any outages in this area.In Cumberland County a tree came down on a home on Oakdale Road in Clayton. Power lines were also knocked down.Firefighters are investigating a possible lightning strike structure fire in the 3400 block of Legion Road.