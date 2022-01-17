Travel

Many left stranded at RDU after winter weather cancels dozens of flights

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens of RDU flights canceled through Monday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Flights are cancelled at RDU Airport Monday morning through the evening because of wintry weather and the changes are leaving people stranded.

Pradeeo Chhetri had three different flights cancelled. He needs to get up to New York City Monday for a doctor's appointment.

"I came from Greensboro-High Point and it's two hours if I even got there," Chherti said. He is stuck in the Triangle and says it doesn't pay to drive to home.

170 flights were cancelled at RDU because of the snow and ice.

The airport tweeted out that as conditions are improving "crews continue to clear roads and runways, but widespread cancellations persist."



L.J. Farrior felt fortunate after his flight landed at RDU.

"I thought it was going to get cancelled or pushed back," said Farrior.

Farrior was coming from California and had been getting text messages from loved ones about the weather.

"I'm definitely very thankful because I definitely didn't want to be stuck over there for no days on end," Farrior said.

Some flights are still set to take to the sky, but things can always change last-minute.

RDU is urging travelers to check with their airlines before arriving at the airport.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelraleighrduair travelraleigh durham airportairline
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter storm moves out, refreeze possible overnight
NCSHP reports 200 crashes statewide, urges drivers to stay home
Monday events canceled, postponed due to winter weather
Why do we get freezing rain instead of snow or sleet?
FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
Show More
After Biden's first year, the virus and disunity rage on
Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after court rejects visa challenge
Ukraine claims Russia behind cyberattack in 'hybrid war'
Hostages in N. Texas synagogue 'out alive and safe,' Gov. Abbott says
Man shot, killed by officer at Duke University Hospital
More TOP STORIES News