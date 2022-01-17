Many left stranded at RDU after winter weather cancels dozens of flights

Conditions @RDUAiport are improving as temperatures rise and crews continue to clear roads and runways, but widespread cancelations persist. RDU will monitor weather conditions tonight for any lingering impacts. Guests should contact their airline for flight status updates. pic.twitter.com/U9QacqzMen — RDU Airport (@RDUAirport) January 16, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Flights are cancelled at RDU Airport Monday morning through the evening because of wintry weather and the changes are leaving people stranded.Pradeeo Chhetri had three different flights cancelled. He needs to get up to New York City Monday for a doctor's appointment."I came from Greensboro-High Point and it's two hours if I even got there," Chherti said. He is stuck in the Triangle and says it doesn't pay to drive to home.170 flights were cancelled at RDU because of the snow and ice.The airport tweeted out that as conditions are improving "crews continue to clear roads and runways, but widespread cancellations persist."L.J. Farrior felt fortunate after his flight landed at RDU."I thought it was going to get cancelled or pushed back," said Farrior.Farrior was coming from California and had been getting text messages from loved ones about the weather."I'm definitely very thankful because I definitely didn't want to be stuck over there for no days on end," Farrior said.Some flights are still set to take to the sky, but things can always change last-minute.RDU is urging travelers to check with their airlines before arriving at the airport.