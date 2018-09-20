Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC

Governor Roy Cooper said the storm was "epic" and unlike any other that has hit the state.
"We are a beacon in the South, and we have weathered storms before in our state," Cooper said. "Mr. President, we have never seen one like this. This one was been epic. It has been disastrous. It has been widespread. It's a storm like no other."
Now that Carolinians are on the road to recovery, here's a look at what the storm that's "like no other" has left behind:
37 deaths
At least 37 people, in three states, are dead after Hurricane Florence swept through the Carolinas.
The deaths include at least two children.
$3-5 billion in losses
Damage from Hurricane Florence for insured property losses for both residential and now commercial properties could total between $3 to 5 billion, real estate data provider CoreLogic reports.
The damage includes wind and storm surge damage but does not include losses related to rainfall or flooding.
However, an exact number has not been announced by officials. President Trump said victims will have everything they need.
"We will be there 100 percent," Trump said. "We're getting all teed up for a lot of money to come down to the area. You're going to need it, and we have it, and we will be supplying it. And there will be nothing left undone. You'll have everything you need."
10,000,000,000,000 gallons of rain
The storm was expected to drop 10 trillion gallons of rain on North Carolina, according to Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue.
That's enough to fill more than 15 million Olympic-size swimming pools or take 581.4 billion showers.
At least 2 area rivers crested higher than in Hurricane Matthew
At least two area rivers crested higher during Hurricane Florence than Matthew.
The Cape Fear River and the Little River crested higher than Matthew in 2016.
The Cape Fear river crested higher at Lillington and Fayetteville.
ABC11 has reached out to the National Weather Service for the latest data.
28 filed disaster declarations
Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Jones, Lenior, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Robeson, and Sampson counties have been granted disaster declarations.
Declarations for Greene, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Pitt, and Wilson counties are pending.
91 state of emergencies
State officials report 91 counties declared a state of emergency during Hurricane Florence.
Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Camden, Carteret, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Chowan, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Duplin, Durham, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Iredell, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Madison, Martin, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Person, Pitt, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Tyrrell, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Washington, Watauga, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin, and Yancey.
55 EOC offices
Officials report 55 counties opened Emergency Operation Centers ahead of Florence.
Alamance, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Carteret, Catawba, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Dare, Duplin, Durham, Gaston, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Henderson, Hoke, Hyde, Iredell, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Union, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson, and Yadkin
3,100 swift-water rescues
As of 7 a.m., Sept. 18, there were 2,600 rescues of people and 500 of animals from swift-water rescue teams.
5,855 aid resources
- 2,800 NC National Guard soldiers activated
- State Troopers
- Swift Water Rescue
- More than 2,100 NCDOT employees
- 955 out-of-state personnel
More than 1 million power outages
Officials report 1.1 million people lost power during the storm.
105 mph wind gusts
Peak wind gust records on land at Wilmington were at 105 mph. It was the highest gust in the city since Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, 1958, AccuWeather reports.
CNN and the NC DPS contributed to this report