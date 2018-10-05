ABC11 TOGETHER

Florence Relief Fund established to support state's farmers and rural neighbors

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help --
It will take years for North Carolina farm families and rural communities to recover from the catastrophic flooding and property damage resulting from Hurricane Florence. Many of the communities affected were also still recovering from flooding due to Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

In response to this tragedy and the tremendous needs of our farmers and rural communities, North Carolina Farm Bureau has established the, "Florence Relief Fund." Contributions to this fund will be used to support our state's farmers and rural neighbors as recovery efforts in their communities become more apparent.


Contributions to the fund should be made to the North Carolina Farm Bureau Foundation, Inc. which is a charitable non-profit foundation established by the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation, Inc.

Contributions can be made using the form to the right, via PayPal, or make checks payable to:

North Carolina Farm Bureau Foundation, Inc.

Florence Relief Fund
PO Box 27766
Raleigh, NC 27611-7766
Attn: Perry Crutchfield
