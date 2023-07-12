WATCH LIVE

Food Lion recalling prepared ground beef at Rocky Mount location

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 1:08PM
The grocery store chain is recalling in-store prepared ground beef because it may contain plastic.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The grocery store chain, Food Lion, is recalling its in-store prepared ground beef because it may contain plastic.

It was sold at the location on Hunter Hill Road in Rocky Mount.

It was accidentally introduced during the grinding process at the store.

The affected beef was produced Tuesday with a sell by date of July 13.

Customers who bought the beef should not eat it and may return it to the store for refund equal to double the purchase price.

