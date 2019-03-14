Bojangles' offering Pi Day deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Want to celebrate National Pi Day with some pie? Bojangles' is here to help.The fast-food chain will be offering its Sweet Potato Pies at an even sweeter deal: three pies for $3.14.The Sweet Potato Pie is a crispy, oven-baked pastry. It's filled with sweet potato puree, baked until golden brown and topped with cinnamon butter."Bojangles' is all about flavor and fun," said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles'. "This promotion is a wonderful opportunity for our brand to have some fun with what has quickly become a popular occasion. Grabbing three of our flavorful sweet potato pies for just three bucks and change on Pi Day is math we can all understand and appreciate!"