FOOD & DRINK

Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day

EMBED </>More Videos

It's National Avacado Day, and if you're in search of some free guacamole, Chiptole's got you covered! (WTVD)

By
It's National Avocado Day, and if you need a way to celebrate you might want to consider Chipotle.

The Mexican restaurant chain is offering free guacamole on an entree, or a free side of guac, with any online and mobile app orders on Tuesday.



Just be sure to you use the seven-digit offer code, "AVOCADO."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

There is a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last.

And if you just can't get enough of the green stuff, circle September 16 on your calendar, which is National Guacamole Day.

No announcements just yet, but it's a good bet somebody will be offering great guac bargains on that day as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodfree foodguacamolechipotle
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Buon appetito: Fayetteville's top 5 restaurants to savor Italian fare
Dunkin' Donuts launches first gluten-free product
McDonald's creates MacCoin for free Big Macs
From pizza to Persian fare: Your guide to 4 new Chapel Hill eateries
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man found fatally shot on porch at Durham apartment complex
Pullen Park Holiday Express ride sells out within an hour
Woman allegedly shoots, kills husband who ordered pornography
Raleigh I-40 crash victim was son of former Chatham County sheriff
VIDEO: Man tries to set Staten Island gas station on fire
Study: Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Airport Boulevard reopens after crash
Thieves with stroller allegedly steal shark from aquarium
Show More
Off Limits Triangle: Air traffic control at RDU
Man critically injured after being hit by car outside Durham gas station
People rescued after tractor-trailer partially falls off barge near Bald Head Island
Man ordered to pay $8.8M for breaking up Durham man's marriage
Hoke County pup recovering after vicious dog attack
More News