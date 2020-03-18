Coronavirus

'Devastating': Durham, Raleigh restaurants hope for takeout customers as COVID-19 ends dine-in option

It's a new reality for restaurants around the Triangle Tuesday night.

"It's probably one of the most devastating things that could've happened to me, us and our businesses," said Wendy Woods, co-owner of Grub Durham.

She also runs Nosh and several businesses in Duke's Medical Center as well as Piper's in the Park in RTP.

Woods can also do delivery and takeout orders after Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order barring establishments from having customers dine-in in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The order went into effect at 5 p.m.

"We're in the restaurant because we love to be around people and serve people," Woods said. "So the thought of not having a restaurant or having to close the restaurant down or you can't have people inside is devastating."

Grub has a takeout window on the side of their business in Durham which is fully equipped with a register so they're asking people to come and order as much take out as possible to get through this.

"We were moving in that direction on Wednesday anyways," said Leon Cox, general manager of Jimmy V's in Downtown Raleigh. "The revenue streams weren't there so it didn't make sense to fully staff your business because you're just losing money."

Like Grub, Jimmy V's is moving to to-go and online orders only and furloughing some staff to get through the crisis.

"If you're in a situation where you want a great meal or you want a restaurant type of meal, this is a great way to enjoy that without the fear of social distancing," Cox said.

