General Mills and Hershey's have teamed up to bring you an extremely sweet breakfast cereal.
Hershey's Kisses cereal is already making special appearances in some limited stores.
The cereal will be widely available in January 2020.
The cereal pieces are shaped like the candy maker's iconic Hershey's Kisses.
The sweet pieces are also reported to turn milk chocolate-y almost immediately.
Hershey's Kisses cereal hitting store shelves in January
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News