Food & Drink

Hershey's Kisses cereal hitting store shelves in January

General Mills and Hershey's have teamed up to bring you an extremely sweet breakfast cereal.

Hershey's Kisses cereal is already making special appearances in some limited stores.



The cereal will be widely available in January 2020.

The cereal pieces are shaped like the candy maker's iconic Hershey's Kisses.

The sweet pieces are also reported to turn milk chocolate-y almost immediately.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodhersheycerealconsumerchocolate
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drive-thru day caps ABC11 Together Food Drive at Food Lion
Human bones found at Harnett County home, deputies say
Victims' loved ones unite as homicides spike across Triangle
Sanford man crafts hundreds of wooden toys for children in need
Fort Bragg access point reopens after 'security incident'
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Dog hit by car, surrendered by owners needs help
Show More
Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory
Are you a SECU member? This phone scam is targeting you
CVS adds time-delay safes in stores to prevent opioid robberies
Clerk attacked, tied up by 2 in Alamance County armed robbery
Rolesville resident fights to save 200-year-old tree from road widening
More TOP STORIES News