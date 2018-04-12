COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

How to make the best baked potatoes ever

(foodlets.com)

Charity Mathews
This is the only recipe you'll ever need for baked potatoes.

If you like baked potatoes with pillowy white centers and flavorful skins, make these now.

Because EVERYONE will love them.

WHAT YOU NEED TO MAKE THE BEST BAKED POTATOES EVER

- Russet potatoes
- Olive oil (I always get mine from Costco, along with about a dozen other things)
- Kosher salt

foodlets.com



HOW TO MAKE THE BEST BAKED POTATOES EVER

1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F
2. Drizzle olive oil on each potato
3. Rub each potato to evenly distribute the olive oil
4. Poke each potato with a fork about 4 times. (You could certainly do this before drizzling olive oil all over everything but that wouldn't be as much fun, would it?)
5. Sprinkle with kosher salt.
6. Bake at 425 degrees F for 45-60 minutes.

That's it! Top those beauties with butter, sour cream, Greek yogurt, salt or pepper and get your potassium fix on.

Check out the "reviews" on foodlets.com!

My favorite entrées to go with these delicious baked potatoes are usually something hearty like our Bacon-Wrapped Pork with or Honey Mustard Chicken. Yum.

Charity is an ABC11 Community Influencer. Read more of her work on her blog .
COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS
