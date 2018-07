A small Scottish ice cream shop garnered a lot of Instagram attention with its controversial mayonnaise ice cream flavor.Ice in Falkirk, Scotland specializes in artisan ice cream, which typically includes odd flavors.The shop sells a wide variety of desserts, including its Hellmann's mayo ice cream that is causing a firestorm online."Not bad for a small business from Falkirk, Scotland," the staff said in a Facebook post.We know there are some mayo addicts out there that would love to try this out.