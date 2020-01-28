Food & Drink

McDonald's adds Chicken McGriddles, McChicken Biscuit to menu nationwide

McDonald's serving up two chicken-based breakfast items to customers around the country.

After success in a few franchises, McDonald's decided to expand the McChicken Biscuit and the Chicken McGriddle to restaurants nationwide, the company said in a news release. One sandwich puts its famous fried chicken patty on a buttered biscuit, the other puts the patty between sweet maple griddle cakes.

In 2015, McDonald's began serving all-day breakfast to its customers. The company also committed to only using cage-free eggs by 2025.

"With the nationwide launch of the Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches, we're giving our customers more of what they crave: mouthwatering chicken and breakfast options," said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen, in a written statement. "McDonald's is committed to remaining a leader in the quick-service breakfast category through our delicious offerings, consistent menu innovation, and a faster Drive-Thru experience."

The sandwiches are only available for a limited time, but the company did not specify when the new breakfast items would be pulled from the menu.

