McDonald's to remove artificial ingredients from burgers

We’re excited to announce our classic burgers have no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors and no added colors from artificial sources! Our pickle contains an artificial preservative, so skip it if you like. Changes you can feel good about! 😁 https://t.co/4dmOf0pg5C pic.twitter.com/UxMFV4mw96 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 26, 2018

McDonald's has announced it will be removing artificial ingredients from its menu. Even the Big Mac special sauce is getting a makeover!The fast-food company announced the changes to its seven classic burgers on Wednesday.The burgers will no longer include artificial preservatives, flavors or coloring.The burger makeover will be affecting every part of the sandwich, including the bun, cheese and sauce.The move is part of McDonald's efforts to attract more health-conscious consumers.Back in 2016, the company eliminated artificial preservatives from its McNuggets and ditched high fructose corn syrup in its buns.Just this year, McDonald's even replaced frozen beef with fresh beef in its quarter pounders and changed up its happy meal offerings.