DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spanglish has opened a second location in the Triangle at 104 City Hall Plaza in downtown Durham.
The restaurant's first brick-and-mortar is at 10630 Durant Road in Raleigh.
RELATED: Look what's 'Now Open' in the Triangle
The restaurants began as a food truck in 2016 to serve the area with authentic Puerto Rican cuisine.
"Our main goal is to bring Puerto Rican food to the masses for everybody to be aware of what it is and become familiar with the food," said Doel Gonzalez, co-founder of Spanglish. "We love our food, food is a really big part of our culture. That's why we wanted to present it in a way people are attracted to so that's why we have this big mural on the wall we love the exposed brick, and we love this (Durham) location."
Spanglish serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner serving Puerto Rican dishes crafted with Southern inspiration.
Spanglish Downtown Durham
104 City Hall Plaza #101
Durham, N.C.
Mon-Fri
7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday
8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Closed Sunday
Now Open: Spanglish is serving authentic Puerto Rican cuisine to downtown Durham
NOW OPEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News