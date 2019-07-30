Distillery gives you chance to own your own barrel of North Carolina made bourbon

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh-based distillery is giving 500 people a chance to invest in some locally created bourbon.
Lonerider Spirits said it plans to start barreling bourbon in 2020. With an investment between $4,000-5,500, you can be part of the Founder's Club, which means you will own your own bourbon cask.
In 2025, you will then be able to either resell your cask, bottle the contents with personalized labels or allow the cask to continue to age--potentially creating a more valuable cask of bourbon.
