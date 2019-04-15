Raleigh downtown Farmers Market moving to Moore Square

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The downtown Farmers Market is moving to Moore Square for the 2019 season, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) announced.For the month of June, the market will fill the streets of City Market.It will then move to Martin Street Plaza when Moore Square Park opens later in the summer.The Moore Square Market will be held every Wednesday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. from June 5 - Oct. 16.The Moore Square Market will feature more than 20 vendors and activities for children.A full schedule and theme weeks have yet to be announced.The Farmers Market is made possible thanks to a collaboration from the DRA and Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources.