Food & Drink

Raleigh downtown Farmers Market moving to Moore Square

EMBED <>More Videos

The downtown Farmers Market is moving to Moore Square for the 2019 season, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) announced.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The downtown Farmers Market is moving to Moore Square for the 2019 season, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) announced.

For the month of June, the market will fill the streets of City Market.

It will then move to Martin Street Plaza when Moore Square Park opens later in the summer.

The Moore Square Market will be held every Wednesday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. from June 5 - Oct. 16.

The Moore Square Market will feature more than 20 vendors and activities for children.

A full schedule and theme weeks have yet to be announced.

The Farmers Market is made possible thanks to a collaboration from the DRA and Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighshoppingfarmers marketraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm lifts Halifax County home off foundation
Lori Loughlin attempts to plead not guilty
Woman found stabbed to death in Sanford apartment
Melania Trump and Karen Pence to honor armed forces at Fort Bragg
IRS Stress? These Tax Day freebies, deals will relax you
Raleigh's first pay-what-you-can cafe expanding
Death penalty sought in Winston-Salem child abuse death
Show More
First Alert: Overnight storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Man arrested for role in brutal attack of transgender woman
Death of rare turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world
Cary High School band director resigns amid investigation
DWI suspect found naked in family's home
More TOP STORIES News