Sample state fair food for free this weekend

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --The North Carolina State Fair is still weeks away, but you can try fair favorites this weekend.
The first-ever "Taste of the State Fair" event will be held Saturday at different locations across the region.
Everyone is invited to visit four locations and sample mouth-watering treats for free with the advance purchase of NC State Fair tickets.
You can taste fair favorites such as fried Oreos, chicken and waffle tacos and Krispy Kreme burgers.
The "Taste of the State Fair" will be held at the Midtown Farmer's Market from 8 a.m. till noon, the Hunt Street Market in downtown Durham from 8 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. and the City Market at the Museum in downtown Fayetteville from 9 a.m. till 1 in the afternoon. There's also a Greenville location.
The North Carolina State Fair runs from October 11 through October 21.