Save on your Super Bowl Sunday

Are you ready for some football ... and really great snacks?There are many restaurants offering up deals to consumers for Super Bowl Sunday. We've searched the web and here's some that we've found!: $5 appetizers: For $19.99, you can get two medium one-topping pizzas, 16 piece parmesan bread bites, eight pieces cinnamon twists, and a two liter of coke.: For $30, you can score 10 wings and two one-topping pizzas, either cheese or pepperoni.: For $99, you can get two pounds of beef brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, potato salad, cabbage slaw, BBQ beans, a dozen rolls, BBQ sauces, along with pickles and onions.: Multiple deals.Local restaurant owners, are you have a Superbowl Sunday deal? Email them to us.