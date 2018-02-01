FOOD & DRINK

Save on your Super Bowl Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Save on your Super Bowl Sunday (WTVD)

By
Are you ready for some football ... and really great snacks?

There are many restaurants offering up deals to consumers for Super Bowl Sunday. We've searched the web and here's some that we've found!

Dave & Buster's: $5 appetizers

Dominos: For $19.99, you can get two medium one-topping pizzas, 16 piece parmesan bread bites, eight pieces cinnamon twists, and a two liter of coke.

Mellow Mushroom: For $30, you can score 10 wings and two one-topping pizzas, either cheese or pepperoni.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: For $99, you can get two pounds of beef brisket, two pounds of pulled pork, potato salad, cabbage slaw, BBQ beans, a dozen rolls, BBQ sauces, along with pickles and onions.

Jordana's Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante: Multiple deals.



Local restaurant owners, are you have a Superbowl Sunday deal? Email them to us.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodSuper BowlfoodshoppingdealsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Soul good: The 4 best soul food spots in Raleigh
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News