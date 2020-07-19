Coronavirus

Some New York bars get creative to comply with new drink mandate

NEW YORK -- Restaurants and bars across New York are taking a creative and sometimes comical approach to new state mandates.

New guidelines set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo demand bars and restaurants cannot sell drinks without food.

So now there are some small menus popping up that include items like "a piece of meat" and a serving of french fries that includes nine fries.



While the menu items may be amusing, they don't technically fit the governor's mandate.

Restaurant owners say this just throws another wrench in their efforts to reopen smoothly.

"It's really a challenge for our staff to keep up to speed on what you can do and you can't do, but it's also a challenge for customers, and so I empathize with our customers because they're learning new rules, I definitely empathize with our employees because we're retraining them every couple of hours," restaurant owner Jim Cimperman said.

Cuomo also promised to crack down on establishments not following the rules and announced the state is fielding thousands of complaints on top of "significant evidence of failure to comply" among restaurants and businesses, particularly downstate. He said "egregious violations" can still result in the immediate loss of a liquor license, and warned that the state would post names of restaurants and bars in violation.

"The state itself has looked at over 5,000 establishments in downstate New York and found many cases of a failure to comply," he said. "It's wrong, it's dangerous, it's selfish, it's unacceptable, it's also illegal."

One upstate lawmaker says he plans to challenge the rules in court, calling the governor's move an "egregious overreach of power."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorkandrew cuomobarcoronavirusu.s. & worldrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC just under 100K cases with 1,820 more reported
Couple under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19
Russian ambassador rejects coronavirus vaccine hacking claims
Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID in coma before giving birth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Summer's first Heat Advisory in effect until 9 p.m. today
23 arrested during protest at former DPD headquarters
LATEST: NC just under 100K cases with 1,820 more reported
Road reopens after SUV collides with train in Garner
Motorcyclist killed in Durham hit-and-run crash
8-year-old drowns at Falls Lake
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
Show More
Police determine no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Group of protesters vandalize former Durham police headquarters
Police determine there was no active shooter at Cross Creek Mall
Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized again
More TOP STORIES News