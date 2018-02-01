FOOD & DRINK

Spicy, cheesy, creamy, meaty queso! That's sweet!

Spicy, cheesy, creamy, meaty queso!

By
Having people over for Super Bowl or need to bring a dish to a Super Bowl party?

If you like cheesy, spicy, creamy, meaty goodness on a tortilla chip, you'll love this, and your fellow party goers will want to tackle and hug you for bringing it!

I tried this dip at a tailgate party in College Station, Texas, when my Auburn Tigers were playing Texas A&M

Aggies fans are some of the coolest, nicest folks and they know how to throw a party.

This is one of those dips that is so good (if you like spicy queso, which I do) you're not embarrassed to ask for the recipe, and you hope you don't eat so much that people notice!

It's also one of those dishes that people pass down and don't really give you exact measurements.

A little bit of this, a little bit of that. In fact, I don't know the official name of this dip, I just know it's delicious!

I figure that gives you license to tailor make the dip for you and your crew!

No matter if your team wins or loses on Super Bowl Sunday, you'll definitely win with the foodies!

Cheesy, spicy, meaty, queso! That's sweet!

Tailgate Queso

In a skillet, dice and cook one onion, six fresh jalapeño peppers, and a handful of pickled jalapeños.

In a separate pan, brown 1 1/2 pounds of ground beef or sausage (I used one pound spicy sausage and half a pound of regular sausage).

If you use ground beef, add fajita seasoning.

Combine the meat with peppers and onions and cook together for two to three minutes.

Then

In a third bowl, melt a large block of Velveeta (I used Blanco).

Melt it in the microwave until creamy.

Add one cup of milk (or so) and microwave again until creamy.

Add sour cream (about eight to 12 ounces).

Continue heating until creamy.

Once nice and creamy, add meat.

Serve warm.
