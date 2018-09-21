HALLOWEEN

What's the most popular Halloween candy? Skittles tops the list in the U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

What's America's favorite Halloween candy in 2018? CandyStore.com examined 11 years of candy sale data to name Skittles 2018's most popular Halloween candy. (Shutterstock)

The numbers are in, and Americans are most looking forward to getting Skittles as part of their Halloween haul this year.

CandyStore.com examined 11 years of candy sale data to name Skittles 2018's most popular Halloween candy. The fruity, colorful candies edged out candy corn, last year's winner, which slipped to number six for 2018.

The website also broke down candy rankings by state; Skittles topped the list in California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

Interactive map courtesy of CandyStore.com

M&M's came in second place nationally, with Snickers, Reese's Cups and Starburst rounding out the top five for 2018's rankings.

Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to CandyStore.com. Their research showed that, of the 179 million Americans who celebrate Halloween, 95 percent will purchase candy. On average, each household will spend $27 for Halloween candy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhalloweencandyholidayfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingchocolatetrick or treat
HALLOWEEN
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
16 horror movies filmed in the Triangle, North Carolina
Neighbors host 2nd Halloween for child with leukemia
Kid leaves his own candy in empty bowl
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Chick-fil-A opens on Sunday to feed Florence evacuees
Food Bank offers tips on preparing emergency supply grocery lists
Raleigh mission handing out food before Hurricane Florence
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Dam breach at Duke plant; coal ash could spill
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
'Heartbroken:' Cumberland County residents return to find devastation
Florence pushes boat 2 miles to Courtyard by Marriott in New Bern
Operation Airdrop sending portable water filter to Cape Fear
Sentencing options for Cosby include prison, jail, probation
Florence flooding: US 421 near Wilmington now impassable
Show More
Soldier whose remains were returned by N. Korea was from Nash County
5 stabbed, including 3 infants, inside Queens daycare
Concerned Kinston residents watch and wait as Neuse River rises
ABC11, Walt Disney Company raise more than $1 million to help communities affected by Florence
Local high schools help Hurricane Florence victims
More News